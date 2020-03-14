Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Prioritise domestic leagues over Euro 2020, UEFA urged

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 14-03-2020 22:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-03-2020 22:04 IST
Soccer-Prioritise domestic leagues over Euro 2020, UEFA urged

UEFA is being urged to prioritise domestic competitions in the wake of the coronavirus, with pressure growing for Euro 2020 to be postponed. Top-flight football across Europe has ground to a halt as a result of the spread of the coronavirus, with national and continental club competitions suspended or postponed.

Representatives of European clubs and leagues will join national federations on an emergency video-conference call on Tuesday. The 24-team Euro 2020 tournament, scheduled to be held in 12 countries from June 12-July 12, could be pushed back a year which would create a longer window for national leagues to finish their seasons.

Multiple sources have told Reuters that the meeting will hear demands that plans for the eventual resumption of play should focus on completing national leagues above concerns about the Champions League, Europa League and the Euro 2020 tournament. The European Leagues body, which represents the national competitions, will be on the call and issued a statement on Friday saying "it is most essential that domestic competitions can be completed this season, to limit the negative impact for the entire football ecosystem.

"This crisis is also causing very serious sporting and financial consequences to all parties involved in the game. We are ready to cooperate with UEFA and other stakeholders to find common solutions to all these issues in a constructive way, including the international club competitions and Euro 2020." One football federation official said “all options are on the table” for the meeting and another source said those options include one-legged ties for the remainder of the Champions League and Europa League games to halve the fixture load.

Answering a call from Olympique Lyonnais president Jean-Michel Aulas's for a 'null and void' Ligue 1 season, French League (LFP) executive general director Didier Quillot said he had all clubs' interests at heart, explaining that "there is the possibility to play every three days until June 30". The focus on completing domestic competitions reflects a concern that clubs throughout Europe will lose significant ticket and associated match-day revenue by not completing the season while still having to pay player salaries.

There is also the added complication that incomplete seasons would raise questions over qualification for next season's Champions League and Europa League competitions, with eligible teams scheduled to begin qualifying matches from June 23. Euro 2020 already faces the problem that the remaining qualifying playoffs for the tournament, with 16 nations battling for four places, are scheduled for March 26 and 31. FIFA has recommended that all international games in that period be postponed.

FIFA have also said that the rules which normally oblige clubs to release players for national team matches will not apply for the up-coming international windows in March/April. Several of the teams involved in those games have already asked for postponements and the matches would be not be viable without club co-operation. UEFA is expected to take a decision on or before Tuesday's meeting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

New Zealand leader says nation changed after mosque attacks

Cyber attackers using Coronavirus map to steal sensitive data

Twitter Down: Micro-blogging Website faces outrage, users face inconvenience in India

Wipro, SAP collaborate to develop new solutions for retail, fashion industry

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

The Novel Coronavirus COVID 19 is spreading so fast that the World Health Organization WHO has upgraded it outbreak status from epidemic to pandemic. We have never before seen a pandemic sparked by a coronavirus CoV. This is the first pande...

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Technology hubs change cities but is it worthwhile?

From Los Angeles to Beijing, tech hubs are prevalent and big tech companies often tend to hover up swathes of real estate near their competitors. But why do these companies cluster...

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Videos

Latest News

Spain's coronavirus death toll reaches 193, from 120 on Friday

Spains coronavirus death toll reached 193 on Saturday, up from 120 on Friday, public broadcaster TVE said.There are just over 6,250 coronavirus cases across the country, TVE said, up from 4,209 on Friday and also up from 5,753 cases reporte...

Latvia to close borders to stop virus from spreading

Latvia will stop nearly all foreigners entering the country from Tuesday in an attempt to prevent the spread of coronavirus, the countrys prime minister said on Saturday. All international travel, by air, railway, sea, and road, will be can...

Number of coronavirus cases worldwide passes 150,000

The number of coronavirus cases worldwide passed 150,000 on Saturday driven by a spike in infections in Italy, according to an AFP tally compiled from official sourcesItaly announced 3,497 new cases on Saturday, bringing the global total to...

IndiGo to cancel some flights to UAE

IndiGo on Saturday said it will cancel some of its flights to the UAE after the Gulf country announced that it would suspend all entry visas, except diplomatic visas, from March 17 in view of the coronavirus pandemic. In a statement, the ai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020