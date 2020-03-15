Left Menu
12 new coronavirus positive cases reported in Singapore

The latest cases bring the total number of coronavirus-infected patients in Singapore to 212, out of which 105 have fully recovered, the Health Ministry said in its daily update

Nine out of the 12 new patients were infected while traveling abroad, officials said. Image Credit: ANI

Singapore on Saturday confirmed twelve new coronavirus (COVID-19) positive cases, out of which 9 patients were infected while traveling abroad. This brings the total number of cases in the Southeast Asian nation to 212.

The latest cases bring the total number of coronavirus-infected patients in Singapore to 212, out of which 105 have fully recovered, the Health Ministry said in its daily update. Fourteen people are in critical condition. Others are stable or showing signs of improvement, it said.

Singapore will block entry or transit for visitors with travel history to Italy, France, Spain, and Germany within the last 14 days from Sunday 11.59 pm, amid a surge of COVID-19 cases in Europe, the ministry said.

(With inputs from agencies.)

