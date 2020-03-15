All int'l passenger arrivals in Australia to undergo 14-day self-isolation

The Australian government has announced a new measure to curb the spread of novel coronavirus in the country. Prime Minister Scott Morrison said all international passenger arrivals from midnight Sunday will have to undergo a mandatory 14-day self-isolation to try and contain the outbreak.

In addition, Australia will also ban cruise ships from foreign ports for an initial 30 days, he said.

Australia has recorded more than 250 coronavirus cases and three deaths.

