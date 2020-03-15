Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australia to impose 14-day self-isolation on international travellers

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Canberra
  • |
  • Updated: 15-03-2020 12:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-03-2020 12:22 IST
Australia to impose 14-day self-isolation on international travellers
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Australia will impose 14-day self-isolation on international travelers arriving from midnight Sunday and ban cruise ships from foreign ports for 30 days, mirroring restrictions in nearby New Zealand aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced the new measures after a meeting with a newly formed national cabinet, dubbed the coronavirus 'war cabinet'.

The strict measures were designed to slow the spread of the global pandemic across Australia and help the country "flatten the peak" of the virus, Morrison told a news conference. "To help stay ahead of this curve, we will impose a universal precautionary self-isolation requirement on all international arrivals to Australia and that is effective from midnight tonight," he said.

"Further the Australian government will also ban cruise ships from foreign ports from arriving at Australian ports for an initial 30 days." The new border restrictions come as Australia recorded more than 250 cases of coronavirus and three deaths.

As of mid-March, COVID-19, the deadly respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus, has infected 156,00 people globally and killed more than 5,800. Australia has already imposed bans on travelers from Italy, South Korea, Iran and China, countries with high infection rates.

The bans mean foreign nationals who have been in any of the four nations will not be allowed into Australia for 14 days from the time they left those countries. Australian citizens and permanent residents traveling from those countries will still be able to enter Australia but must self-isolate for a fortnight after returning home.

Qantas Airways said it would give passengers on all Qantas and Jetstar flights the option to cancel and receive travel credits, while Virgin Australia said it was assessing how it could best support its customers. DISTANCING

Australia has advised against non-essential gatherings of more than 500 people from Monday, but this is yet to apply to schools and universities. Morrison on Sunday urged people to practice "social distancing", such as keeping a meter (three feet) apart and not to shake hands, in order to reduce transmissions.

He said the rate of community transmission had started to increase and that social distancing would help limit demand on the healthcare systems, which would mean better treatment for the elderly and those in remote and vulnerable communities. "Slowing the spread will free up beds," he said.

"That's what happens when you get this right and we've seen other countries going down this path." Neighbouring New Zealand on Saturday said it would require incoming travelers, including its own citizens, to self-isolate for two weeks and banned cruise ships.

The Australian government is yet to restrict the operation of schools, but earlier on Sunday the Health Minister Greg Hunt did not rule out such a measure in the coming months. The new phase of restrictions come as the Australian government launches a multi-million-dollar advertising campaign focused on good hygiene, and the formation of a Coronavirus Business Liaison Unit to address the economic fallout.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

URGENT-Colombia to turn away visitors who have stayed in Asia, Europe in last two weeks

Infosys finishes Simplus' acquisition; elevates enterprise cloud capabilities

Government notifies Yes Bank reconstruction scheme, appoints current administrator Prashant Kumar as managing director, CEO.

Chile quarantines 1,300 aboard two cruise ships

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

The Novel Coronavirus COVID 19 is spreading so fast that the World Health Organization WHO has upgraded it outbreak status from epidemic to pandemic. We have never before seen a pandemic sparked by a coronavirus CoV. This is the first pande...

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Technology hubs change cities but is it worthwhile?

From Los Angeles to Beijing, tech hubs are prevalent and big tech companies often tend to hover up swathes of real estate near their competitors. But why do these companies cluster...

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Videos

Latest News

Anti-CAA stir: Protesters blocked from taking out march at AMU against youth's death

Student protesters tried to take out a candlelight march at Aligarh Muslim University here to mourn the death of a youth who had died of gunshot injuries sustained in violent clashes during protests over the amended citizenship act last mon...

High and dry: Flood-hit Zimbabweans look back to stilt homes

Anyone driving through Binga, in western Zimbabwe, is greeted by a vision of the past dotted along the tarred road thatched homes built on stilts, two metres above the ground.The elevated structures - called ngazi - were the traditional hom...

All 289 Dubai-bound passengers off loaded at Kochi Airport after UK man tests positive for COVID-19

A UK citizen on Sunday tested positive for coronavirus infection and was deboarded from an aircraft while he was trying to leave through a Dubai-bound Emirates flight from the Cochin International Airport in Kerala. He had allegedly boarded...

Due to confusing standards children consume extra sugar in breakfast cereals

Children consume more sugar from their breakfast cereals than their parents expect due to insufficient industry nutritional guidelines, according to a recent study. The study published in the Journal of Nutrition Education and Behaviour fin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020