COVID-19: Demand for masks and sanitisers surges in Ahmedabad

Amid coronavirus outbreak, the demand for face masks and sanitisers has increased in Ahmedabad. However, manufacturers and distributors have stated that the supply of these essential commodities is enough to meet the present demand. A mask manufacturer Chirag Kabra said, "There is a sudden surge in demand for masks and thankfully the supply is enough to meet the customers' demands. We are right now making enough and so are other units."

"Though we have reduced the discount percentage as the raw material is a bit costly now," he added. A pharmaceutical distributor, Bhaumik Kapadia said, "There is enough supply of masks and hand sanitisers. But the problem here is that manufacturers are selling these at higher prices."

The number of COVID-19 positive cases has gone up to 107 in the country. Coronavirus, which originated in China's Wuhan city in December last year, has so far spread to more than 100 countries, infecting over 1,30,000 people. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared coronavirus a pandemic. (ANI)

