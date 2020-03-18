Flurry of coronavirus disinformation spread by Russian sources - EU Commission

The European Union has seen a flurry of disinformation about the coronavirus outbreak spread by Russian sources over the last few weeks, a European Commission spokesman said on Tuesday.

The EU executive's foreign policy unit intensified its monitoring of the issue and identified, exposed and raised awareness about the role played by Russian sources, the spokesman said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.