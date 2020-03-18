Left Menu
Development News Edition

Baltic states send ships for citizens stranded on Germany-Poland border

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 18-03-2020 02:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-03-2020 00:10 IST
Baltic states send ships for citizens stranded on Germany-Poland border
Representative Image Image Credit:

Estonia and Latvia will dispatch ships from Tuesday to bring back hundreds of their citizens stranded on the border between Germany and Poland, following Warsaw's decision last week to shut its borders due the coronavirus outbreak, officials said. The three Baltic countries - Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia - have criticized Poland for preventing their citizens in transit from returning home, since passage for foreigners was barred by Warsaw from Sunday morning.

While introducing border controls is allowed under the rules of the European Union's free-movement Schengen zone, EU members must accept their own citizens returning home and ensure transit for other EU nationals seeking to go back to their homeland. Lithuania estimates around 420 vehicles with Lithuanian number plates were stuck on the German-Polish border on Monday, and some people protested by blockading roads leading to Poland, the country's foreign affairs ministry spokesman said.

Estonia's government said it had agreed with ferry company Tallink to arrange a cruise ship to collect people from Sassnitz harbor in Germany late on Wednesday. On Tuesday, Poland agreed to let buses and vans from Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia pass through its territory in five "convoys" of about twenty cars each, stopping only at designated gas stations, Lithuania said.

Poland provided five small ferries to transport cars directly to the Lithuanian port of Klaipeda, and Lithuania booked a train to return people from Germany through Poland without stopping, Lithuania said. Lithuanian Prime Minister Saulius Skvernelis told reporters on Tuesday that Polish authorities had assured him they will keep letting vans and buses pass in regulated convoys, but cars must use ferries.

Swedish company Stena line will run a ferry trip from Travemünde to Liepaja in Latvia late on Wednesday evening and a couple of additional trips on Monday and Tuesday next week. The Polish foreign ministry did not respond to requests for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Poonam Pandey's boyfriend shares intimate photos on her birthday

AMISOM hands over security responsibilities of Halane to Somalia

US slaps sanctions on companies involved in Pak's 'unsafeguarded' nuclear programmes

Japan's Kubota collaborates with Microsoft for digital transformation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 pandemic accelerating online grocery adoption

Flipkart says it is&#160;working closely with its marketplace partners to ensure adequate availability of consumer sanitary products like hand sanitizers, gloves, and masks as these products may be out of stock due to high customer demand....

Home deliveries during coronavirus: How your packages are made safer

Home deliveries dont completely eliminate the risk of spreading coronavirus but it can significantly lower the risk if adequate precautions are taken....

Technological innovations as new change-makers of democracy & governance in Africa

In this age of the fourth industrial revolution, democracy and governance in Africa need to be redefined in the light of the latest technological innovations. The internet-based technological innovations have a huge scope in bridging the ga...

Global coronavirus response sheds harsh spotlight on longstanding crises

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Iran's president rejects criticism of coronavirus response

Irans President Hassan Rouhani on Wednesday defended his governments response to the coronavirus outbreak in the face of widespread criticism that officials acted too slowly and may have even covered up initial cases before infections rapid...

COVID-19 shuts door of European competition for Dutee, worried about Oly qualification

Indias fastest woman Dutee Chand is wary of missing out of the Olympics after she was deprived of her training-cum-competition stint in Germany due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which affected her plans to qualify for the Olympics. The 24-year-...

Coronavirus forces U.S. lawmakers to overcome divide

With coronavirus cases reported in all 50 U.S. states, lawmakers in Washington are working to limit the economic damage from the epidemic. To do so, they must overcome another problem - partisan gridlock. The Republican-controlled Senate is...

Vodafone data traffic surges 50% due to coronavirus

Vodafone, the worlds second-largest mobile operator, said the coronavirus crisis was causing data traffic on its networks to surge, with demand already rising 50 in some markets.The British company, which announced a plan on Wednesday to ma...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020