Vietnam reports new case of coronavirus linked to Malaysia mosque event

  • Hanoi
  • Updated: 18-03-2020 09:31 IST
  • Created: 18-03-2020 09:31 IST
Vietnam has confirmed an additional case of coronavirus linked to a mosque event in Malaysia, its health ministry said on Wednesday, bringing its total number of cases to 67. The latest known patient, a 36-year-old man, returned to Vietnam on March 4 on VietJet flight VJ826 from Kuala Lumpur.

The man, identified only as "Patient 67", attended a 16,000-person mosque gathering in Kuala Lumpur and is the second patient in Vietnam linked to the event, the health ministry said in a statement. Patient 67's home village was also placed under lockdown for 28 days from Tuesday night.

