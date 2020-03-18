Left Menu
Development News Edition

Governments offer airlines aid as coronavirus drives deeper flight cuts

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 18-03-2020 15:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-03-2020 14:06 IST
Governments offer airlines aid as coronavirus drives deeper flight cuts
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Australia and Taiwan joined countries offering financial aid to airlines as coronavirus and stricter travel controls forced carriers to deepen cuts to capacity and staffing.

U.S. airlines have asked Washington for $50 billion in grants and loans, plus tens of billions in tax relief. Sector executives are due to speak with U.S. President Donald Trump by phone on Wednesday. Planemaker Boeing Co has called on the U.S. government to provide at least $60 billion in access to liquidity, including loan guarantees, for the aerospace manufacturing industry as airlines halt deliveries and new orders to conserve cash.

Airbus has also signaled some government support may be needed if the coronavirus crisis lasts for several months, three people familiar with the matter said. The Australian government said it would refund and waive charges to airlines such as domestic air traffic control fees worth A$715 million ($430 million), including A$159 million upfront, as it advised citizens against all foreign travel.

Taiwan's civil aviation regulator said late on Tuesday that its airlines could apply for subsidies and loans backdated to Jan. 15. Sweden and Denmark on Tuesday announced $300 million in loan guarantees for Scandinavian carrier SAS.

El Al Israel Airlines on Wednesday said it had sent 5,500 of its 6,000 workers on unpaid leave until May 31 after it slashed its flight schedule. The outbreak of the flu-like virus has wiped 41%, or $157 billion, off the share value of the world's 116 listed airlines, with many using up their cash so fast they can now cover less than two months of expenses, a Reuters analysis showed.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) representing the sector said $200 billion in government support could be needed worldwide. Trump said on Tuesday that travel restrictions within the United States are being considered, which would be a further blow to its domestic carriers.

"You can do a national lockdown. Hopefully, we're not going to need that," Trump said. "It's a very big step." U.S. airlines are seeking to quickly reduce their workforces through an unpaid leave of up to 12 months with medical benefits or early retirement packages in sign carriers do not expect a quick rebound.

Global passenger numbers are expected to fall by as much as 30% this year with a full recovery not likely until 2022 or 2023, S&P Global Ratings said. "At the risk of being alarmist, the airline industry is on the brink of collapse as governments are quarantining large portions of their populations and closing off borders," Cowen analyst Helane Becker told clients.

CUTS GET DEEPER

The situation has worsened for airlines this week as governments have tightened travel restrictions.

United Airlines Holdings Inc said it would cut 60% of its capacity in April, including 85% of its international flights. Air New Zealand Ltd on Wednesday suspended trading for another two days to assess the financial implications of deep capacity cuts announced on Monday.

"This is going to be quite tough as we forecast the volumes that we are looking at over the next few months," CEO Greg Foran said in a video sent to reporters. Up to 30% of the airline's 12,500 staff will not be required, he said, adding that the carrier would offer to leave without pay and voluntary redundancies before moving to job cuts.

Auckland International Airport Ltd said international passenger volumes on Monday were 44% lower than a year ago. Australia's Qantas Airways Ltd on Tuesday announced plans to cut 90% of international capacity and its Singapore-based low-cost airline Jetstar Asia said it would stop flying altogether for three weeks from March 23 to April 15.

Australia's No. 2 carrier, Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd, said it would suspend all international flying from March 30 to June 14 and cut its domestic capacity in half, in a move that could lead to job losses. Singapore Airlines Ltd plans to halve its capacity through the end of April, with further cuts possible as it braces for a "prolonged" period of difficulty.

"Make no mistake – we expect the pace of this deterioration to accelerate," CEO Goh Choon Phong said in a statement on Tuesday. ($1 = 1.6642 Australian dollars)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Poonam Pandey's boyfriend shares intimate photos on her birthday

AMISOM hands over security responsibilities of Halane to Somalia

US slaps sanctions on companies involved in Pak's 'unsafeguarded' nuclear programmes

Japan's Kubota collaborates with Microsoft for digital transformation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 pandemic accelerating online grocery adoption

Flipkart says it is&#160;working closely with its marketplace partners to ensure adequate availability of consumer sanitary products like hand sanitizers, gloves, and masks as these products may be out of stock due to high customer demand....

Home deliveries during coronavirus: How your packages are made safer

Home deliveries dont completely eliminate the risk of spreading coronavirus but it can significantly lower the risk if adequate precautions are taken....

Technological innovations as new change-makers of democracy & governance in Africa

In this age of the fourth industrial revolution, democracy and governance in Africa need to be redefined in the light of the latest technological innovations. The internet-based technological innovations have a huge scope in bridging the ga...

Global coronavirus response sheds harsh spotlight on longstanding crises

... ...

Videos

Latest News

NKorea's Kim admits troubled medical system amid virus fears

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un acknowledged that his country lacks modern medical facilities and called for urgent improvements, state media said Wednesday, in a rare assessment of the Norths health care system that comes amid worries abou...

National e-commerce policy under consideration: Goyal

The national e-commerce policy is under consideration but there is no timeline as to when it will be released, the government said on Wednesday. The draft policy seeks to create a facilitative regulatory environment for growth of the e-comm...

Coronavirus scare: Global growth​ may shrink to 1 pc in 2020

Following the coronavirus pandemic, global growth may shrink to 1 per cent in 2020, down from 2.3 per cent before the outbreak started, as four major economies -- Japan, Italy, Germany, France -- are likely to experience a full-year recessi...

Chairman of Santander's Portuguese unit dies from coronavirus

The chairman of the Portuguese unit of Spains largest bank, Santander, Antonio Vieira Monteiro, died from the coronavirus on Wednesday, the second victim of the disease in Portugal, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.Vieira Mont...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020