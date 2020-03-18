Left Menu
Development News Edition

Motor racing-Le Mans 24 Hours race postponed to September

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 19-03-2020 01:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-03-2020 22:41 IST
Motor racing-Le Mans 24 Hours race postponed to September
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

The C 24 hours sportscar race has been postponed from June 13-14 to Sept 19-20 due to the coronavirus outbreak, local organizers said on Wednesday. "Postponing the 24 Hours of Le Mans from the original dates in June is now the most appropriate way forward in the current exceptional circumstances," said Automobile Club de L'Ouest (ACO) president Pierre Fillon in a statement.

France responded to the pandemic on Tuesday by putting its 67 million people under lockdown in an unprecedented act during peacetime. Le Mans, which will be hosting the 88th edition of the endurance classic at the Sarthe circuit in north-west France, has long been a magnet for British motor racing fans with tens of thousands making the trek.

Last year's race, won by Toyota and a car shared by double Formula One world champion Fernando Alonso, was watched by a crowd of 252,000. The race also serves as the finale of the FIA's World Endurance Championship.

"The most important thing today is to curtail the spread of this virus. Our thoughts go out to medical staff working relentlessly for the sake of us all," said Fillon. "The postponement of the 24 Hours of Le Mans means making changes to the WEC and ELMS (European Le Mans Series) calendars and we shall announce the new dates shortly. The safety and quality of our events will not be compromised."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mi Band 5: Expected upgrades, price, release date and more

Quarantine tips: 'Crash Landing on You' star Son Ye-jin encourages new habits

Pune firms not following work from home policy to face action

Section 144 imposed in Gautam Buddh Nagar till April 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

China appoints new deputy party secretary in Shanghai

Chinas ruling Communist Party approved the appointment of Gong Zheng as a deputy party secretary for Shanghai, the citys government said on Thursday.Gong was previously deputy party secretary and governor in Shandong province.China last mon...

Kolkata Port to quarantine vessels arriving from COVID-19 hit countries

In view of the coronavirus outbreak, all vessels arriving from the coronavirus- hit countries will be quarantined for 14 days as a precautionary measure before they get accepted by the Kolkata Port Trust including the Kolkata Dock System a...

FACTBOX-Latest on the spread of coronavirus around the world

World finance leaders tried to lift confidence with emergency measures to pour cash into panic-stricken markets on Thursday, as investors everywhere dumped assets, switching to dollars amid the escalating coronavirus pandemic. DEATHS, INFEC...

US pledges USD 1.8 million assistance to Nepal to fight coronavirus

The US has pledged to provide USD 1.8 million to Nepal to prevent and combat the fast-spreading coronavirus pandemic. Nepal has had just one confirmed case of coronavirus, but it is at risk due its location between China and India.Of the to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020