Germany expands entry restrictions to flights from several EU countries

Germany on Wednesday expanded entry restrictions to include flights from Italy, Spain, Austria, France, Luxembourg, Denmark and Switzerland, the interior ministry said on Wednesday as authorities are racing to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The new entry restrictions also apply to sea transport from Denmark, an interior ministry spokesman said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.