Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. suspending visa services worldwide due to coronavirus

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 19-03-2020 05:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-03-2020 01:26 IST
U.S. suspending visa services worldwide due to coronavirus
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The United States is suspending all routine immigrant and non-immigrant visa services as of Wednesday in most countries worldwide due to the coronavirus outbreak, a spokeswoman for the State Department said.

The spokeswoman did not mention which or how many countries are halting services but advised potential applicants to check for the websites of individual U.S. missions. "Embassies and consulates in these countries will cancel all routine immigrant and nonimmigrant visa appointments as of March 18, 2020," the spokeswoman said.

She said U.S. missions abroad will continue to provide emergency visa services "as resources allow," and that the services to U.S. citizens will remain available. "These Embassies will resume routine visa services as soon as possible but are unable to provide a specific date at this time," she said.

The fast-spreading disease that jumped from animals to humans in China has now infected over 212,000 people and caused 8,700 deaths in 164 nations, triggering emergency lockdowns and injections of cash unseen since World War Two.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mi Band 5: Expected upgrades, price, release date and more

Quarantine tips: 'Crash Landing on You' star Son Ye-jin encourages new habits

Pune firms not following work from home policy to face action

Section 144 imposed in Gautam Buddh Nagar till April 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus: Honda, Toyota set up high-powered teams to closely monitor situation

Japanese automakers Honda Cars and Toyota Kirloskar Motor on Thursday said they have set up high-powered teams within their respective organisations to continuously monitor the situation and come with countermeasures in the wake of spread o...

Premature to say who is responsible for Jamia violence: Nishank

It is premature to say who is responsible for the recent violence in Jamia Millia Islamia in the national capital, HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said in Rajya Sabha on Thursday. The government cannot divulge much information about t...

Study reveals protein that helps trap bacteria may contribute to metastasis in breast cancer

In a breakthrough study, researchers have found that the protein peptidyl arginine deiminase 4 PAD4, which enables some immune cells to trap bacteria, promoted breast cancer metastasis in mice when expressed in cancer cells. The study was p...

Iran's death toll from new coronavirus outbreak rises to 1,284

Irans death toll from the coronavirus outbreak jumped to 1,284 on Thursday, a health ministry official told state TV, as the total number of infected people increased to 18,407 in the Islamic Republic, the worst-affected country in the Midd...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020