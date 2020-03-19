Left Menu
Development News Edition

Some Venezuelan gas stations empty as government bans queuing to slow coronavirus

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 19-03-2020 14:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-03-2020 04:49 IST
Some Venezuelan gas stations empty as government bans queuing to slow coronavirus
Representative Image : Image Credit: Wikimedia

Some gasoline stations in Venezuela were unusually empty on Wednesday, as regional authorities banned queuing for gasoline as part of a nationwide quarantine to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Venezuela has the largest oil reserves in the world, but motor fuel has grown increasingly scarce in the past year due to U.S. sanctions aimed at ousting President Nicolas Maduro, as well as dropping output at state owned oil company PDVSA's refineries. Hours-long queues at gas stations have become a common sight. The bans on queues ordered by regional authorities this week for three states come as the risks of acute fuel shortages rise.

So far in March, just 71,250 barrels per day (bpd) of fuel have been discharged at Venezuelan ports, compared to rates of 166,000 bpd in January and 177,000 in February, according to PDVSA documents seen by Reuters and Refinitiv Eikon data. Approximately 55,000 bpd more is either en route to Venezuela or waiting off the coast to unload later this month.

Venezuela's refineries have the capacity to produce about 1.3 million bpd but are in critical shape. They processed just 154,000 bpd of crude on average in January and February, according to an internal PDVSA document seen by Reuters, well below domestic fuel demand of about 300,000 bpd. Neither PDVSA nor Venezuela's oil ministry responded to requests for comment

Regional authorities said the bans on queuing were designed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in Venezuela, where 36 cases have been confirmed, and ensure security and health services had enough fuel. Authorities in the western state of Zulia said people who receive regular medical treatment such as chemotherapy or dialysis would be able to apply for permits to receive gasoline in order to be able to transport themselves to their appointments.

But not all were successful. Luis Urdaneta, 56, said he needs gasoline to bring his sister to a dialysis center to treat her kidney disease but was denied a permit. "I have a quarter tank left, because I've been saving," Urdaneta said, fearing he and his sister would have to walk to the clinic. "I'm scared that on one of those walks she'll die on me."

A source at PDVSA said the arrival of more tankers in the coming days would alleviate the fuel situation. (Additional reporting by Marianna Parraga in Mexico City, Maria de los Angeles in Puerto Ordaz, Deisy Buitrago in Caracas and Anggy Polanco in San Cristobal, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mi Band 5: Expected upgrades, price, release date and more

Quarantine tips: 'Crash Landing on You' star Son Ye-jin encourages new habits

Pune firms not following work from home policy to face action

Section 144 imposed in Gautam Buddh Nagar till April 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

All educational institutes to be closed till March 31: Andhra Education Minister

In the wake of coronavirus scare, Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh on Thursday announced that all educational institutions will be closed till March 31. All educational institutes in the state will be closed till March 31 to prevent and ...

Global death toll from coronavirus tops 9,000: AFP tally

The coronavirus pandemic has killed more than 9,000 people across the globe, according to an AFP tally Thursday based on official sourcesA total of 9,020 deaths were recorded as of 1100 GMT, with 4,134 in Europe and and 3,416 in Asia, where...

Coronavirus: Train services between Banihal and Baramulla in J&K suspended till Mar 31

Authorities suspended the train service in Kashmir till March 31 as a precautionary measure on Thursday in the wake of the detection of the first coronavirus case in the valleyIn view of the apprehensions of the spread of coronavirus in the...

Mahavitaran asked to avoid power cuts for easy work-from-home

Maharashtra Energy Minister Nitin Raut said on Thursday that he has asked the state power distribution company to ensure uninterrupted electricity for the convenience of those who are working from home. With Maharashtra recording the highes...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020