Left Menu
Development News Edition

Slovenia plans to ban public gatherings, delay loan repayments

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 19-03-2020 05:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-03-2020 05:31 IST
Slovenia plans to ban public gatherings, delay loan repayments

Slovenia plans to impose a ban on socialising in public spaces from Friday to slow the spread of coronavirus, Interior Minister Ales Hojs told national TV Slovenia late on Wednesday. Earlier on Wednesday the EU country, which borders on Italy, Austria, Hungary and Croatia, moved to lessen the impact of the heath crisis on businesses and farmers with a proposal to delay bank loan repayments to those affected for 12 months.

The country has so far confirmed 286 coronavirus cases. One person has died while six people are in intensive care. Hojs said people will be able to go to work, pharmacies or food shops but all socialising in public spaces will be prohibited. He added those who will not respect the decree may be penalised by up to 400 euros ($437).

The country is struggling with lack of protective equipment, particularly face masks, and hopes to import a significant number of those over the next days. Slovenia on Wednesday also reduced the number of border crossings with Italy to four and will go on performing health checks there. Before the outbreak there were over 20 border crossings with Italy open.

Hojs said he will also push for temporary army powers to help police control the state border. Finance Minister Andrej Sircelj told a news conference after a government meeting on Wednesday that the Slovenian financial system "is stable and will remain stable" even after the law on loan repayment delays is enforced in the coming weeks.

The country has since Monday closed all schools and kindergartens, all public transport, hotels, bars, restaurants, sports centres and most shops, apart from those selling food. Passenger air traffic has been cancelled since Tuesday. Several companies, among them Slovenia's largest exporter Revoz, a unit of France's Renault, closed for lack of production parts.

Analysts estimate income for Slovenian companies could fall by some 5 billion euros ($5.46 billion) this year as a result of the health crisis. Slovenia's GDP was 48 billion euros in 2019, its national statistics office said. The government's macroeconomic office UMAR expects GDP growth this year of 1.5%, providing that conditions stabilise in the second half of the year. The economy expanded by 2.4% last year. ($1 = 0.9153 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mi Band 5: Expected upgrades, price, release date and more

Quarantine tips: 'Crash Landing on You' star Son Ye-jin encourages new habits

Pune firms not following work from home policy to face action

Section 144 imposed in Gautam Buddh Nagar till April 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Study reveals protein that helps trap bacteria may contribute to metastasis in breast cancer

In a breakthrough study, researchers have found that the protein peptidyl arginine deiminase 4 PAD4, which enables some immune cells to trap bacteria, promoted breast cancer metastasis in mice when expressed in cancer cells. The study was p...

Burberry's sales plunge 80% as coronavirus halts luxury shopping

Britains Burberry said sales in the final weeks of March would plunge by up to 80 as the impact of coronavirus already seen in China spread to Europe and the United States, causing stores to close and luxury shopping to dry up.The British b...

GE Healthcare ramps up ventilator production amid coronavirus spread

General Electrics healthcare unit said on Thursday it was hiring more people and shifting current employees to ramp up production of ventilators as the global coronavirus pandemic leads to surge in demand for medical equipment.The company s...

Thailand to tighten entry rules for all nationalities in virus fight

Thailand will introduce new measures requiring all travellers to the country to present medical certificates and health insurance before gaining entry in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus, Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha said...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020