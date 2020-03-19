S.Korea pledge $39 bln in emergency financing for virus-hit businesses

South Korea's President Moon Jae-in on Thursday pledged 50 trillion won ($39 billion) in emergency financing for small businesses along with other stimulus measures to help shore up its economy, which has been battered by the coronavirus crisis.

The other measures include relaxing loan terms for small businesses and offering low interest loans. The government also promised to guarantee loans for those hit by the virus impact.

($1 = 1,281.2000 won)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

