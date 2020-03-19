Left Menu
Australia dives into QE, cuts rates as virus roils economy

  • Reuters
  • Updated: 19-03-2020 09:59 IST
  • Created: 19-03-2020 09:59 IST
Australia made a historic foray into quantitative easing on Thursday and cut interest rates for the second time in a month, joining a rush by global central banks to pump cash into the economy as the coronavirus pandemic crushed businesses.

Following an out-of-schedule meeting, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) reduced its cash rate to an all-time low of 0.25% and said the board would not tighten policy until it achieves its employment and inflation goals. It also set a target for the yield on three-year Australian government bonds of around 0.25%, which it plans to achieve by purchases in the secondary market beginning Friday.

The announcement helped push yields on three-year government bonds to 0.358%, from 0.589% before the RBA's decision, though they were still higher than the newly set target. The move follows an unprecedented and large step up in global co-ordination by central banks, governments and regulators since the start of this week to cushion the economic impact of the coronavirus.

The U.S. Federal Reserve on Sunday slashed key rates by 100 basis points, boosted asset purchases and has flushed the system with liquidity. A number of other major central banks have since followed suit. "A priority for the Reserve Bank is to support jobs, incomes and businesses, so that when the health crisis recedes, the country is well placed to recover strongly," the RBA said in a statement.

In a sign of the unprecedented economic destruction, Australian flag carrier Qantas Airways Ltd on Thursday told most of its 30,000 employees to take leave and ceased international services. The RBA said it would also provide a three-year funding facility to the country's banks at a fixed rate of 0.25%. Banks will be able to obtain initial funding of up to 3% of their existing outstanding credit. The facility will be enhanced if banks boosted lending to businesses, especially to small- and medium-sized enterprises, the RBA added.

"The various elements of this package reinforce one another and will help to lower funding costs across the economy and support the provision of credit," the RBA said. Earlier, the RBA used its daily market operation to pump a record A$12.7 billion into the banking system, aiming to ease liquidity constraints in a stressed bond market.

The RBA reiterated it would continue to provide liquidity into the financial markets. The measures barely helped as the Australian dollar collapsed to $0.5510, the lowest since late 2002 while the hefty sell off in the bond market continued. The Aussie was last down 3.2% at $0.5584.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison's government has also flagged further economic measures on top of the A$17 billion of fiscal stimulus already announced. Still analysts were not so sure if these measures would help.

"Depending upon the length and scale of the coronavirus crisis, it is too early to forecast with any certainty when the Australian economy might recover from the current downturn," said Anthony Doyle, analyst at Fidelity International. "However, with governments and central banks stimulating their economies to a record extent, including our own, the policy tailwinds that would support a rapid economic recovery are firmly in place."

In a separate statement, the government said it would buy A$15 billion of residential mortgage-backed securities and other asset backed securities over the next 12 months.

