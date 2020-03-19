Following is a summary of current health news briefs. Coronavirus delays Biogen's Spinraza for some patients

U.S. drugmaker Biogen Inc said on Wednesday that some patients on its drug Spinraza - which treats a rare disorder called spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) - are having their treatments postponed to prioritize COVID-19 patients. SMA is the leading genetic cause of death in infants. Pfizer puts off investor day, reports two late-stage study results in advance

Pfizer Inc on Wednesday reported results from two late-stage studies ahead of schedule as it put off its March 31 investor day amid the coronavirus outbreak. The data was to be released at the event later this month, Pfizer told Reuters in a emailed statement. It was yet to decide on a new date for the event. Some 60,000 California homeless could get coronavirus in coming weeks, governor says

Modeling has shown that more than 60,000 homeless people could become ill with the coronavirus in California over the next eight weeks, badly straining the healthcare system, the state governor said on Wednesday. Hospitalization rates for those infected with the flu-like disease was about 20%, creating a requirement for additional hospital beds that could quickly overwhelm hospitals if the modeled predictions come true, Governor Gavin Newsom said. Here's what you need to know about coronavirus right now

Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus outbreak right now: Come home, don't leave, Australians urged HIV drug combo fails as treatment for severe COVID-19 in China study

A pill containing two HIV drugs that was touted as a potential treatment for the novel coronavirus was not effective, according to a study released late on Wednesday in the New England Journal of Medicine. A test in Chinese patients with severe COVID-19 disease found the 99 who received AbbVie Inc's Kaletra, a combination of lopinavir and ritonavir, fared no better than the 100 who received standard care. U.S. approves Abbott coronavirus test; company set to ship 150,000

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday granted Abbott Laboratories approval to sell a test for the new coronavirus, as more companies begin producing much needed diagnostics for the pathogen that has set off a global pandemic. The tests will help meet a major U.S. shortfall of diagnostic capabilities that has severely limited the nation's ability to track the spread of the outbreak. Rattled world 'at war' with coronavirus as deaths surge in Italy, France

Hundreds of millions of people faced a world turned upside down on Wednesday by unprecedented emergency measures against the coronavirus pandemic that is killing the old and vulnerable and threatening prolonged economic misery. "This is a once-in-a-hundred-year type event," said Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, warning the crisis could last six months as his nation became the latest to restrict gatherings and overseas travel. Special Report: How Korea trounced U.S. in race to test people for coronavirus

In late January, South Korean health officials summoned representatives from more than 20 medical companies from their lunar New Year celebrations to a conference room tucked inside Seoul’s busy train station. One of the country’s top infectious disease officials delivered an urgent message: South Korea needed an effective test immediately to detect the novel coronavirus, then running rampant in China. He promised the companies swift regulatory approval. Patients with breathing, lung problems at highest risk with COVID-19 - study

Patients with existing illnesses that cause breathlessness, wheezing or lung problems run a higher risk of developing severe cases of COVID-19 infection due to the new coronavirus, according to a pooled analysis study published on Wednesday. It also found that shortness of breath - also known as dyspnoea - is the only symptom of COVID-19 that is significantly associated with severe cases and with patients requiring admission to intensive care units (ICU). Beijing hit by record imported coronavirus cases, no China transmissions

Beijing saw a record number of imported coronavirus cases, data released on Thursday showed, as new local transmissions in China fell to zero, putting more pressure on the capital to screen out infected passengers and isolate suspected cases. The figures showed that for the first day since the virus took hold late last year in Hubei province's capital of Wuhan that China has recorded no locally transmitted cases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

