S.Korea c.bank to conduct outright purchase of $1.2 bln t-bond

South Korea's central bank said on Thursday it will conduct outright purchases of treasury bonds worth 1.5 trillion won ($1.16 billion) to stabilize the bond market.

The bank also said it will target three different maturities, the 3-, 5-, and 10-year, in a series of purchases on Friday. ($1 = 1,290.7900 won)

