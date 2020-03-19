Left Menu
Development News Edition

Diamond Princess critic says Tokyo Olympics should be halted

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 19-03-2020 12:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-03-2020 12:04 IST
Diamond Princess critic says Tokyo Olympics should be halted
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

The Japanese doctor who created a media firestorm with videos criticizing the quarantine of a coronavirus-stricken cruise ship said he now believes the Tokyo 2020 Olympics should not go on.

Kentaro Iwata, a professor of infectious disease at Kobe University, said on his blog on Thursday that it's not clear that the outbreak in Japan will have subsided by the planned start of the Games in July. Also, the flood of foreign visitors could exacerbate the spread of the disease, known as COVID-19. Japanese government officials have said the Olympics will go ahead as scheduled and will not be held behind closed doors.

"The Olympics are not just a mass gathering, but a mass gathering from all over the world, while COVID is a global pandemic," Iwata wrote. "These two things don't go together." Iwata boarded the quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship in February and his YouTube videos decrying the conditions there garnered more than a million views.

Iwata said that bureaucrats, and not infectious disease professionals, were running the quarantine and that basic protocols on zoning and the use of protective gear were not followed. Japan has recorded more than 1,600 cases of the virus, including about 700 from the Diamond Princess. Thirty-nine people have died, including seven from the liner.

The virus has spread around the world, with more than 218,000 confirmed cases and 8,900 deaths.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mi Band 5: Expected upgrades, price, release date and more

Quarantine tips: 'Crash Landing on You' star Son Ye-jin encourages new habits

Pune firms not following work from home policy to face action

Section 144 imposed in Gautam Buddh Nagar till April 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Keeping the spirit of dangal alive in the akhadas of Haryana

Gurugram Haryana India, Mar 19 ANINewsVoir The village of Sisai, Hisar held the 15th International Padmashri Dangal on 15th March 2020. The annual event was organized for the first time 15 years ago with the intention of keeping the spirit ...

Hero Electronix's Tessolve acquires Test & Verification Solutions (T&VS)

New Delhi India, Mar 19 ANINewsVoir Hero Electronix, a part of the Hero Group, today announced the acquisition of Test Verification Solutions TVS, a leading provider of chip design services. The acquisition was made through Tessolve, a Her...

Up to USD 200 billion in emergency aid needed for airlines amid pandemic: IATA

Up to USD 200 billion is needed to rescue the worlds airlines during the coronavirus crisis, the global aviation association said Thursday, appealing especially to African and Middle Eastern countries to provide emergency assistanceSupport ...

MEA beefing up Covid Control room, says coordinator Dammu Ravi

The Ministry of External Affairs is strengthening the Covid Control room, said coordinator Dammu Ravi, adding that a team of officers is continuously responding to calls and queries of Indians over the recent coronavirus outbreak from acros...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020