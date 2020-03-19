Left Menu
Development News Edition

Digestive symptoms prominent among COVID-19 patients: Study

  • PTI
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 19-03-2020 13:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-03-2020 13:08 IST
Digestive symptoms prominent among COVID-19 patients: Study
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The COVID-19 pandemic, caused by the novel coronavirus, may reveal digestive symptoms, including diarrhea, according to a new study that may lead to better diagnosis of the deadly disease in patients who do not show respiratory symptoms to the viral infection. The research, published in The American Journal of Gastroenterology, noted that nearly half of COVID-19 patients enrolled in the study presented digestive symptoms, such as diarrhea and loss of appetite, and cited them as their chief complaints. According to the researchers, who were part of the Wuhan Medical Treatment Expert Group for COVID-19 in China, patients with digestive symptoms had a longer gap between the onset of symptoms and hospital admission than patients presenting only respiratory symptoms. In the study, they enrolled patients confirmed to have COVID-19 from three hospitals in Hubei province and investigated the prevalence, clinical characteristics, and outcomes of COVID-19 patients with and without digestive symptoms. The scientists assessed the epidemiological history, demographics data, clinical characteristics, laboratory data, treatment programs, and outcome measures obtained from the patients' medical records, and followed their health outcomes till March 5. According to the study, 99 patients (48.5 percent) were admitted to the hospital with one or more digestive symptoms as their chief complaint. Of these patients, it noted that 92 developed respiratory symptoms along with digestive symptoms, and seven presented with only digestive symptoms in the absence of respiratory symptoms.

The scientists said the patients with the digestive symptoms were less likely to be cured and discharged than those without them. According to the researchers, "the index of suspicion may need to be raised earlier in at-risk patients presenting with digestive symptoms rather than waiting for respiratory symptoms to emerge." However, they said further large sample studies are needed to confirm these findings.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mi Band 5: Expected upgrades, price, release date and more

Quarantine tips: 'Crash Landing on You' star Son Ye-jin encourages new habits

Pune firms not following work from home policy to face action

Section 144 imposed in Gautam Buddh Nagar till April 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Qureshi says trade between Pakistan and China will not be stopped

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday rejected the impression that there would be any stoppage of trade with China in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Qureshi made the comments during an interview to the Chinas Glo...

Banks aim to keep trading floors open in event of any London lockdown

London-based banks plan to keep trading floors open even in the event of a formal lockdown of the British capital, betting that their frontline staff will be treated by authorities as key workers.Five global banks told Reuters they currentl...

Coronavirus leads to 30 per cent drop in online travel bookings, 9 percent rise in grocery purchase: Razorpay

Bengaluru Karnataka India, Mar 19 ANINewsVoir Razorpay, the leading full-stack financial solutions company, today shared insights about the impact of the Coronavirus Covid-19 outbreak on digital payments in India. The insights are based on ...

Keeping the spirit of dangal alive in the akhadas of Haryana

Gurugram Haryana India, Mar 19 ANINewsVoir The village of Sisai, Hisar held the 15th International Padmashri Dangal on 15th March 2020. The annual event was organized for the first time 15 years ago with the intention of keeping the spirit ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020