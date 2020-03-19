Left Menu
India locks down Kashmir region on coronavirus fears, S. Asian markets slide

India blocked roads in Kashmir on Thursday after the insurgency-torn region reported its first case of coronavirus, as several other parts of the country imposed restrictions on public gatherings in attempts to prevent its spread. Densely-populated South Asia has been slow to be hit by coronavirus compared to elsewhere in the world. But new cases in India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Sri Lanka are all accelerating, with the total across the region topping 500. Five people have died of the disease in the region.

Authorities worry that these countries could be especially at risk should the virus begin to spread locally, due to poor health facilities and infrastructure. In Kashmir, dozens of people told Reuters they had been prevented from leaving their neighborhoods on Thursday because roads were blocked by police and paramilitary units.

Srinagar's senior superintendent of police Haseeb Mughal told Reuters that road blockades across the valley had been imposed to prevent the spread of the virus. "I had to go to take my mother to a hospital in Srinagar but the police have closed the road," said Mohammed Ayub, from the nearby town of Budgam.

"I am waiting here for the last two hours. I can't even go home now as the road is blocked due to a traffic jam." Muslim-majority Kashmir, also claimed by India's arch-rival Pakistan, has been relatively unaffected by the virus, reporting its first case on Wednesday evening. But the picturesque valley of seven million is one of most militarized places on earth due to a decades-long insurgency against Indian rule, and its residents have been subject to prolonged curbs on freedom of movement.

An internet shutdown that began in August following sweeping constitutional changes in Kashmir has only just been eased. Several other areas in India have introduced curbs on the public assembly as coronavirus cases in the country rose to 166.

Late on Wednesday, the desert state of Rajasthan invoked colonial-era laws that prevent the unlawful assembly of 4 or more people - powers more often used to quell riots. Similar restrictions were also introduced in Noida, a satellite city of New Delhi.

India's financial hub of Mumbai expanded its partial shutdown of offices to government buildings on Thursday, with at least half the staff ordered to work from home. The spread of the virus continued to hit markets across the region. The Indian rupee fell to a near-record low against the dollar, with Pakistan stocks hitting their lowest level in five years.

Since emerging late last year in the Chinese city of Wuhan, the flu-like coronavirus has infected over 218,000 people and killed nearly 9,000.

Latest News

South Western Railway hikes platform ticket price to stop overcrowding

South Western Railway on Thursday decided to hike the cost of platform tickets from Rs 10 to Rs 50 till March 31, 2020, to stop overcrowding on railway platforms to contain the spread of the contagious disease. The new ticket price will be ...

Coronavirus: Delhi Police will not conduct drunken driving test unless someone is visibly drunk

Amid coronavirus outbreak, the Delhi Police on Thursday said it will not conduct drunken driving test unless someone is visibly drunk and driving recklessly. They said no drunken driving checking will be conducted unless someone is visibl...

Qureshi says trade between Pakistan and China will not be stopped

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday rejected the impression that there would be any stoppage of trade with China in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Qureshi made the comments during an interview to the Chinas Glo...

Banks aim to keep trading floors open in event of any London lockdown

London-based banks plan to keep trading floors open even in the event of a formal lockdown of the British capital, betting that their frontline staff will be treated by authorities as key workers.Five global banks told Reuters they currentl...
