Left Menu
Development News Edition

China's Hubei says infection risk persists at community and clinic levels

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 19-03-2020 14:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-03-2020 14:01 IST
China's Hubei says infection risk persists at community and clinic levels
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The risk of new coronavirus cases occurring in China's Hubei province, the epicenter of the country's outbreak, has not been eliminated and infection risk still persists at community and clinic levels, a government official said on Thursday.

Li Yang, an official from Hubei's Center for Disease Control and Prevention, made the comments at a press conference. They come after new local transmissions in China fell to zero on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mi Band 5: Expected upgrades, price, release date and more

Quarantine tips: 'Crash Landing on You' star Son Ye-jin encourages new habits

Pune firms not following work from home policy to face action

Section 144 imposed in Gautam Buddh Nagar till April 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

In Iran, every 10 minutes one person dies from the coronavirus - health official

The new coronavirus kills one person every 10 minutes in Iran, the health ministry spokesman tweeted on Thursday, as the death toll in the Middle East worst-affected country climbed to 1,284.Based on our information, every 10 minutes one pe...

Trinamool member asked to remove locket inscribed with 'NO

A Trinamool Congress MP was asked to remove a locket inscribed with NO NRC, NO CAA during a debate in Rajya Sabha on Thursday. The Trinamool Congress has been vociferously opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA and the National Register...

Mukesh Ambani, wife, children marginally raise shares in Reliance

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani, his wife, and three children have marginally raised their personal shareholding in Reliance Industries Ltd RIL by acquiring some shares of another promoter group entity. Overall, the promoter group shareholding in...

14 Students to take research internship at Viterbi School of Engineering in USA

A total of 14 students will undertake a research internship at Viterbi School of Engineering, University of Southern California, LA, USA. The internship would commence from mid-May for a period of 8 weeks, and students would be working broa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020