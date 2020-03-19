China's Hubei says infection risk persists at community and clinic levels

The risk of new coronavirus cases occurring in China's Hubei province, the epicenter of the country's outbreak, has not been eliminated and infection risk still persists at community and clinic levels, a government official said on Thursday.

Li Yang, an official from Hubei's Center for Disease Control and Prevention, made the comments at a press conference. They come after new local transmissions in China fell to zero on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

