Poland relaxes bank rules, freeing up 30 bln zloty of capital

  Updated: 19-03-2020 20:40 IST
  Created: 19-03-2020 20:27 IST
The Polish Finance Ministry has decided to lift the systemic buffer for banks, in a move that will free up 30 billion zloty of fresh capital that may be spent on financing businesses at the time of coronavirus epidemic.

"Thanks to the solution approved banks will be able to grant additionally loans to companies worth 40 billion zloty," Deputy Finance Minster Leszek Skiba was quoted as saying in the statement.

