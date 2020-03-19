Kuwait extends schools, universities suspension to Aug. 4

Kuwait has decided to extend a suspension of schools and universities until Aug. 4 due to the coronavirus outbreak, the state news agency KUNA said on Thursday.

The Gulf Arab country is the first among its neighbours to impose such lengthy school and university holidays in efforts to limit the spread of the sometimes deadly disease.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

