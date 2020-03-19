Left Menu
Dutch minister leading coronavirus fight resigns due to exhaustion

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Amsterdam
  • |
  Updated: 20-03-2020 00:13 IST
  • |
  Created: 19-03-2020 22:01 IST
The Dutch minister in charge of the government's fight against the coronavirus outbreak resigned on Thursday, a day after collapsing during a parliamentary debate.

Medical care minister Bruno Bruins, 56, fell down Wednesday evening on the floor of parliament. He later said he was exhausted and had fainted after weeks of intense work.

