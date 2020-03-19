UK in talks to buy 'game changer' coronavirus antibody test

Britain is in talks to buy a coronavirus antibody test that could be a game changer if it works, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday.

"We are in negotiations today to buy a so-called antibody test, as simple as a pregnancy test, that can tell whether you have had the disease," Johnson said.

"It is early days but if it works as its proponents claim, then we will buy literally hundreds of thousands of these kits as soon as practicable because obviously it has the potential to be a total game changer," he told reporters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.