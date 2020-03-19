Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nearly half of coronavirus-hit cruise ship passengers can disembark in Marseille

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 20-03-2020 02:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-03-2020 23:57 IST
Nearly half of coronavirus-hit cruise ship passengers can disembark in Marseille
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Passengers who have tickets to travel back to their home countries will be allowed to disembark from the coronavirus-hit Costa Luminosa cruise ship in Marseille, the port authority and the cruise operator said on Thursday.

A port official told Reuters that 639 passengers, including 187 French nationals, would be allowed to leave the ship in small groups, depending on the timing of their transport home. There were more than 1,420 passengers on the liner, including 230 Americans, 168 Italians, and 100 Canadians, according to the cruise operator, Italy's Costa Cruises, a subsidiary of Carnival Corp.

The company said in a statement that following the positive outcome of on-board checks carried out by French health authorities, the Costa Luminosa had begun disembarking French passengers and other nationalities, chosen on the basis of transport logistics for returning home. "Guests will be accompanied to their flights and transfers, organized by the company, through a sanitary cordon of isolation," Costa Cruises said.

The ship is then scheduled to continue to Italy where the remaining guests will disembark. The Marseille region prefecture said that it was still waiting for the results of tests on passengers that were showing symptoms of coronavirus infection. It added that one passenger had been hospitalized.

The Costa Luminosa had left Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on March 5 on a cruise destined for Venice, Italy, but days later it had to disembark two passengers in Puerto Rico who later tested positive for the coronavirus. It also unloaded four sick passengers on the Canary island of Tenerife. France is on its third day of a virtual lockdown to fight the coronavirus pandemic, with 264 dead so far.

Cruise ships - with their tightly packed crowds of often elderly passengers - have repeatedly been hit by the coronavirus and have been banned from disembarking in several countries. Top operators such as Royal Caribbean Cruises, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings and Costa Luminosa parent company Carnival Corp have all suspended voyages for extended periods and their stocks are among the worst-hit in the travel industry.

South Africa banned all passenger vessels from its ports on Wednesday, leaving tourists on a cruise ship docked in Cape Town in limbo following tests for possible coronavirus cases on board.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

COVID19: Google suspends upcoming Chrome, Chrome OS releases

First coronavirus cases detected in Gujarat; two infected

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Says Andrew Gould Resigned As Member Of Board, Chair Of Audit Committee

UN health chief calling COVID-19 vaccine trial incredible achievement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus crisis is crushing global GDP growth: Fitch Ratings

The coronavirus crisis is crushing global GDP growth, according to Fitch Ratings latest quarterly Global Economic Outlook. The level of world GDP is falling. For all intents and purposes we are in global recession territory, said Brian Coul...

GOT7's Jackson Wang releases his new single track '100 Ways'

Jackson Wang, singer-producer and member of the South Korean boy group GOT7 has released his new single track, 100 Ways today on March 20.100 WAYSOUT NOW .LINK httpst.coMIjJzpee4V.PERFECT LOVE CONQUERS ALL FEARS .TAG 100WAYSwithjacksonTEAMW...

Coronavirus concerns overshadow Olympic flame arrival in Japan

An Olympic cauldron was ignited in Japan on Friday with a flame carried from Greece, with officials again pledging the Tokyo 2020 Games will proceed despite mounting pressure to halt the worlds biggest sporting event due to the coronavirus ...

Coronavirus hits food delivery business in Hyderabad

The food delivery companies and the executives employed by them for the door-to-door delivery are adversely affected by the coronavirus pandemic as the orders have reduced drastically and so their earnings. Also, unlike many other professio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020