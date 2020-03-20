Left Menu
Coronavirus: 7 admitted to isolation ward of Kolkata hospital in Bengal

Seven people, some of whom had recently arrived from abroad, were on Thursday admitted to the isolation ward of Beliaghata ID hospital here with coronavirus-like symptoms, a senior official of the health department said. Two of them had travelled to Italy and reportedly came in touch with a coronavirus patient, the official said, adding that the third person is Liberian national.

The swabs of all seven people have been collected but till late Thursday night, the state health department did not upload the day's bulletin about their medical test results. Calls to senior officials of the health department in this regard also went unanswered.

Meanwhile, two people, who worked as household help at the residence of the first coronavirus patient in the state have tested negative for the same, officials at the West Bengal health government said. On Thursday, seven other people were discharged from the Beliaghata ID hospital after they tested negative for coronavirus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

