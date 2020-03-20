Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU opens probe into fake coronavirus-related products

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 20-03-2020 19:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-03-2020 19:18 IST
EU opens probe into fake coronavirus-related products

European Union regulators have opened an investigation into imports of fake coronavirus-related products that are ineffective or even harmful to health, the European anti-fraud office OLAF said on Friday.

Products seized include masks, medical devices, disinfectants, sanitisers and test kits. Counterfeit masks, including fake ones for children, have been offered online in European Union countries for between five euros ($5.35) and 10 euros each, around three times their normal price.

"On top of being ineffective against the virus, these products also fail to comply with EU standards, potentially damaging our health. For instance, they could provoke a dangerous bacterial contamination," OLAF said in a statement. OLAF said the fake products enter Europe through online sales and arrive mainly via postal or courrier services but also via containers with forged certificates, or by being declared as other products. They are then found in normal distribution channels or on the black market.

The EU imposed a 30-day travel ban on all non-essential travel into the bloc on March 17 to fight the spread the coronavirus. ($1 = 0.9347 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Italy coronavirus deaths surge by 627 in a day, lifting total death toll to 4,032

MP records first Covid-19 cases; 4 from Jabalpur test positive

Prison Break Season 6: What we can see in upcoming episodes, any chance for Season 7?

Alarming: NASA detects 2020 FK, FS, DP4, FF1 asteroids approaching Earth this weekend

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Member of U.S. Vice President Pence's office tests positive for coronavirus

A member of U.S. Vice President Mike Pences office has tested positive for the coronavirus but neither President Donald Trump nor Pence have had close contact with the individual, Pences press secretary Katie Miller said in a statement on F...

U.S. to send envoy to Saudi Arabia; Texas suggests oil output cuts

The Trump administration plans to send a special energy envoy to Saudi Arabia to work with the kingdom on stabilizing the global oil market, officials said on Friday, as the U.S. scrambles to deal with a price crash so deep that regulators ...

Completion of 2020 U.S. Census extended into August amid coronavirus pandemic

The 2020 U.S. Census, the decennial tally that helps determine political representation and federal aid, will be extended by two weeks, a census official said on Friday, as the coronavirus wreaks havoc on the bureaus ability to send workers...

Bucs' Godwin on ceding No. 12 to Brady: 'We'll see'

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin is prepared to welcome the face of the TB12 brand with open arms. Whether Godwin gives celebrated quarterback Tom Brady his No. 12 jersey could be an entirely different matter, however.My phon...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020