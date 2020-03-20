Left Menu
Coronavirus: 2 samples from Maha's Osmanabad sent for testing

Samples of two people have been sent for coronavirus testing as a precautionary measure in Osmanabad in Maharashtra and 59 people have been put under home quarantine, Collector Deepa Mudhol-Munde said on Friday. The two whose swab samples were sent to NIV, Pune had recently returned from Dubai and the United States, the official said.

The major towns in the district wore a deserted look with most people preferring to stay indoors and shops and establishments downing shutters, officials said. District Health Officer Dr Hanumant Wadgave asked people to be cautious about the outbreak, adding that no Covid-19 case had been detected here so far.

Osmanabad Municipal Corporation president Makrand Rajenimbalkar said "washing centres" with soap and hand sanitisers have been set up in the city to help "break the chain" and stall the spread of the virus..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

