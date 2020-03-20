Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kenya's High Court holds open air hearings to slow spread of coronavirus

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Nairobi
  • |
  • Updated: 20-03-2020 23:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-03-2020 22:06 IST
Kenya's High Court holds open air hearings to slow spread of coronavirus
Representative Image Image Credit: Image Credit : Wikimedia

Gloved judges heard applications for bail on Friday as Kenya's high court held hearings outside the building to help stem the spread of the coronavirus.

"This is justice under the tree," said High Court advocate Ham Lagat, who was applying for bail for a security guard accused of killing a student in a fight. "Everyone should be given a chance to - you know - participate in fighting for his right." After he spoke some of the court papers in the criminal case were blown away by wind and picked up by a plainclothes police officer.

Kenya's judiciary announced on Sunday that courts would scale down their activities for two weeks to "design appropriate measures to prevent the spread of the virus". Only serious matters are being heard. All appeals, hearings and mentions in criminal and civil cases are suspended and foreign travel was banned for judiciary staff.

Concern over unsanitary conditions in crowded jails also means that prisoners are not being presented in court. The Red Cross visited the prison service this week to try to help prevent the virus from reaching prison populations. A number of countries have scaled down court activities or banned the public from attending cases over fears of the virus spreading. So far it has infected nearly 253,000 people across the world and the death toll exceeds 10,400.

Kenya has reported seven cases but instituted strict controls, including banning the entry of foreigners from countries that have reported cases. (Writing by Katharine Houreld; Editing by Giles Elgood)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Italy coronavirus deaths surge by 627 in a day, lifting total death toll to 4,032

MP records first Covid-19 cases; 4 from Jabalpur test positive

Prison Break Season 6: What we can see in upcoming episodes, any chance for Season 7?

Alarming: NASA detects 2020 FK, FS, DP4, FF1 asteroids approaching Earth this weekend

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Gymnastics-USA federation surveying gymnasts on postponing Olympics

USA Gymnastics said on Friday the federation was surveying its athletes on the possibility of postponing the Tokyo Olympics. We know and respect that they may have different views on how best to advocate for their interests, which is why, t...

North Korea fired apparently short-range ballistic missiles -S.Korea military

North Korea fired two projectiles appearing to be short-range ballistic missiles into the sea off the east coast of the Korean peninsula, South Koreas military said on Saturday. Earlier this month, North Korea launched multiple projectiles ...

Member of U.S. Vice President Pence's office tests positive for coronavirus

A member of U.S. Vice President Mike Pences office has tested positive for the coronavirus but neither President Donald Trump nor Pence have had close contact with the individual, Pences press secretary Katie Miller said in a statement on F...

U.S. to send envoy to Saudi Arabia; Texas suggests oil output cuts

The Trump administration plans to send a special energy envoy to Saudi Arabia to work with the kingdom on stabilizing the global oil market, officials said on Friday, as the U.S. scrambles to deal with a price crash so deep that regulators ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020