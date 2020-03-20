Left Menu
COVID-19: AIIMS doctors' forum concerned over 'lackadaisical' approach of Centre, Delhi govt

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 20-03-2020 22:07 IST
A forum of faculty members, resident doctors, scientists and undergraduate students of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has expressed concern over the "lackadaisical" approach of the Central and Delhi governments to the COVID-19 outbreak in the national capital. The Progressive Medicos and Scientists Forum (PMSF) has said that while other coronavirus-affected nations like Spain, France and China have taken steps to provide sanitizers, masks and health care to its citizens, India was "still in a quandary over how to expand the testing facilities".

"Unlike Spain, which nationalised all private hospitals to effectively fight against coronavirus, the Indian government has still not been able to finalize arrangements with private labs for testing of the virus," a statement issued by the forum said. It also said that while the Indian government has made "some appreciable efforts" in bringing home its stranded citizens from some coronavirus affected nations, the arrangements within the country to protect the people from this virus "hardly inspire confidence".

The forum has also disapproved of the recent speech by Prime Minister Narendra Modi advocating a 'Janta Curfew' - people's curfew, by the people, for themselves - to fight against coronavirus. It said that instead of announcing some financial assistance to poor families under various social schemes to enable them to remain indoors or providing them with free rations till the spread of the virus slows or dies down, the government was putting the onus on the people.

The forum has said the government cannot be allowed to run away from its responsibility and has called upon the medical fraternity, the civil society and the people at large to put pressure on the government "to make it do what it is supposed to do"..

