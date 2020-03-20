Ukraine declares state of emergency in capitol and some regions
Ukraine's government declared a state of emergency on Friday in Kiev and two more out of 25 regions due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Ukraine, which reported 26 coronavirus cases and three deaths, had previously declared a state of emergency in two other regions with coronavirus patients.
