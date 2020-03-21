Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. envoy to S.Africa draws fire after possible virus exposure

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 21-03-2020 03:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-03-2020 03:42 IST
U.S. envoy to S.Africa draws fire after possible virus exposure

U.S. State Department employees have complained about the U.S. ambassador to South Africa's failure to self-isolate immediately after returning from a U.S. visit when she attended a March 7 Mar-a-Lago event, some of whose attendees have tested positive for coronavirus, according to messages reviewed by Reuters. Among those at the event were U.S. President Donald Trump, who has tested negative for the Covid-19 disease, and U.S. Senator Lindsay Graham, who decided to quarantine himself after learning a Brazilian official there fell ill with it.

The State Department employees were worried the ambassador, Lana Marks, might infect her staff, personnel on a U.S. Navy ship she visited this week, and South Africans before she decided on Thursday to self-isolate. "We are concerned (Marks) is endangering her staff and South Africans by having returned to South Africa and choosing to not self-quarantine after admitting to having attended an event with an individual who then tested positive for COVID-19 and knowing it before she returned to South Africa," said one message. Another said Marks told Pretoria embassy staff on Thursday she had attended the Mar-a-Lago event but minimized the chances of her exposure even as she decided to limit her contact.

"She described attendees at the same event had tested positive but thought that her risk to contract COVID-19 to be minimal based on the distance between the infected person and herself," it said. "She then described how starting today she would limit her meetings to no more than 10 people." It was not clear why Marks, a political appointee and former fashion executive, limited her contacts on Thursday. The State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

On her personal Twitter feed, Marks on Thursday said she had decided to quarantine herself but did not address why she did not do so earlier. Marks on March 8 posted a photo with U.S. national security adviser Robert O'Brien against a backdrop matching a tapestry at Mar-a-Lago captioned "a wonderful evening last night."

On March 16 she posted a photo of herself aboard the USS Carney with Cape Town's iconic Table Mountain in the background. Ambassador Eric Rubin, head of the U.S. diplomat's union, the American Foreign Service Association, said U.S. officials abroad deserved to have their health and safety protected.

"There is ... no excuse for putting people at risk," he said without specifically addressing Marks' case. (Additional Reporting by Jonathan Landay and Humeyra Pamuk Editing by Scott Malone and Diane Craft)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Italy coronavirus deaths surge by 627 in a day, lifting total death toll to 4,032

Alarming: NASA detects 2020 FK, FS, DP4, FF1 asteroids approaching Earth this weekend

Prison Break Season 6: What we can see in upcoming episodes, any chance for Season 7?

MP records first Covid-19 cases; 4 from Jabalpur test positive

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Children's sleeping schedule linked to behavioural disorders

Recent research indicates that children who get the least hours of sleep are at the greatest risk of experiencing mental health issues later, including ADHD, anxiety and depression. If we make sure our children get enough sleep, it can help...

Coronavirus: Govt offices in C'garh to remain shut till Mar 31

In a major decision aimed at curbing the spread of coronavirus, the Chhattisgarh government on Saturday ordered to keep all its offices, except those providing essential and emergency services, shut till March 31, officials said. Operations...

Australia's Bondi Beach closed after crowds defy coronavirus rules

Australian officials closed Sydneys iconic Bondi Beach on Saturday after thousands of people flocked there in recent days, defying social distancing orders to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, amid an unusually warm autumn spell.Health...

Emirates suspends France, Germany, Nigeria and some U.S. flights due to pandemic

Emirates, one of the worlds biggest international airlines, is suspending all flights to France, Germany, Nigeria, New York and New Jersey due to the coronavirus outbreak, according to internal emails seen by Reuters. France, Germany and Ni...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020