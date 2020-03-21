Coronavirus positive cases in Maharashtra jump to 63

The total number of coronavirus positive patients in Maharashtra has risen to 63 with 11 more positive cases reported in the last 24 hours, officials said. Of the 11 new cases, 10 are in Mumbai and one in Pune, they said on Saturday.

Officials said seven patients were admitted to Kasturba hospital, one each at Saifee hospital, Nanavati hospital and HN Reliance hospitals in Mumbai A coronavirus positive patient has been admitted to Naidu hospital in Pune, officials said. Earlier this week, a Covid-19 patient died in Mumbai.

PTI

