Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus positive cases in Maharashtra jump to 63

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 21-03-2020 10:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-03-2020 10:44 IST
Coronavirus positive cases in Maharashtra jump to 63

The total number of coronavirus positive patients in Maharashtra has risen to 63 with 11 more positive cases reported in the last 24 hours, officials said. Of the 11 new cases, 10 are in Mumbai and one in Pune, they said on Saturday.

Officials said seven patients were admitted to Kasturba hospital, one each at Saifee hospital, Nanavati hospital and HN Reliance hospitals in Mumbai A coronavirus positive patient has been admitted to Naidu hospital in Pune, officials said. Earlier this week, a Covid-19 patient died in Mumbai.

PTI MR VT VT VT.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Italy coronavirus deaths surge by 627 in a day, lifting total death toll to 4,032

Alarming: NASA detects 2020 FK, FS, DP4, FF1 asteroids approaching Earth this weekend

Prison Break Season 6: What we can see in upcoming episodes, any chance for Season 7?

MP records first Covid-19 cases; 4 from Jabalpur test positive

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Delhi High Court issues additional directions to combat spread of coronavirus

In a bid to prevent the spread of coronavirus, Delhi High Court on Saturday issued additional directions to all the District Courts in the national capital, including reducing the footfall of staff to one-third. Having reviewed the current ...

Lockdowns multiply globally as virus strains health systems

Streets, squares and highways were deserted in large parts of the world Saturday as curfews and lockdowns multiplied in the face of a rapidly advancing virus that is severely straining many health systems. Three American states with a combi...

Pune petrol pumps to operate from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm

Amid Covid-19 scare, all petrol pumps in Pune will remain open from 0800 am to 0400 pm from March 21 to March 31. While speaking to ANI, the Vice President of Pune Petrol Dealers Association, Sagar Rukari said, Petrol pumps in Pune will be ...

Jordan goes on virus lockdown as Iran's death toll mounts

Air raid sirens echoed across Jordans capital on Saturday to mark the start of a three-day curfew, the latest mass lockdown in the Middle East aimed at containing the coronavirus, which has claimed another 123 lives in Iran, home to the reg...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020