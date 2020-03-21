Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU executive moves to formalise suspension of EU budget rules

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Brussels
  • |
  • Updated: 21-03-2020 15:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-03-2020 15:00 IST
EU executive moves to formalise suspension of EU budget rules
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

The European Union executive moved to formalize an agreement reached by EU finance ministers on March 5 to suspend EU budget rules that put limits on borrowing so that governments have a free hand in fighting the coronavirus. The European Commission, the guardian of EU rules, proposed late on Friday to activate the 'general escape clause' in the rules to respond to the pandemic that has caused lockdowns in most EU countries and the closure of Europe's borders.

"It will allow the Member States to undertake measures to deal adequately with the crisis while departing from the budgetary requirements that would normally apply under the European fiscal framework," the Commission said. EU rules say that governments have to keep cutting their budget deficits until they reach balance or surplus and have to reduce the public debt every year to bring it below 60% of GDP.

Once the Commission proposal is formally accepted by EU finance ministers at their next meeting, government spending to fight the coronavirus will be excluded from Commission calculations of deficit and debt. EU finance ministers, who have ultimate control of EU rules that limit government borrowing, agreed already on March 5 the economic impact of the virus was an emergency and an event outside their control and therefore EU budget rules should not apply to spend related to it.

They repeated the message last on Monday, agreeing that the rules will not stand in the way of responding to the epidemic, which the Commission expects to cause a 1-2.5% recession in Europe this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Italy coronavirus deaths surge by 627 in a day, lifting total death toll to 4,032

Alarming: NASA detects 2020 FK, FS, DP4, FF1 asteroids approaching Earth this weekend

Prison Break Season 6: What we can see in upcoming episodes, any chance for Season 7?

MP records first Covid-19 cases; 4 from Jabalpur test positive

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

S.Korea advises facilities suspension, experts warn of 'long battle' against coronavirus

South Korea on Saturday advised its public to close facilities and forgo socializing for 15 days, keeping to its policy of voluntary social distancing but warning of consequences if the rules are not followed to slow the coronavirus outbrea...

Ex-CM Kumaraswamy asks Karnataka govt to temporarily postpone

JDS leader H D Kumaraswamy on Saturday urged the government to temporarily postpone the ongoing session of Karnataka legislature in the wake of coronavirus outbreak, and to asked it to follow what it was preaching to the people. In a series...

Iran 'frees French researcher' in apparent prisoner swap

President Emmanuel Macron announced Saturday that Iran has freed a French researcher imprisoned in the Islamic republic after France released an Iranian threatened with extradition to the US. Macron is happy to announce the release of Rolan...

Fire in Serbian capital Belgrade kills 6, injures 6 more

A fire early on Saturday in a residential building in the Serbian capital, Belgrade, has killed six people and injured six more, police said. The firefighters received the alarm call around 4 a.m., Serbian state television RTS reported.The ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020