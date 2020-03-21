Singapore reports 47 more coronavirus cases after first deaths
Singapore on Saturday reported 47 new cases of coronavirus, which were mainly imported, taking the city-state's tally to 432 infections. Of the new cases, 39 were imported and had a travel history to countries including Australia, Europe, North America and Southeast Asian nations, the health ministry said in a statement. A majority were returning residents and long-term pass holders.
Saturday's number of new cases is the same as the count reported on March 18, the city-state's biggest daily jump. Singapore also reported two virus-related deaths on Saturday of people with underlying health conditions, marking the first fatalities in the city-state's widely praised battle against the infection.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
