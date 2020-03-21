Vietnam bars entry to all foreigners from Sunday

Vietnam will bar entry for all foreigners from Sunday, except for special cases, as the Southeast Asian country seeks to contain the spread of coronavirus, the government said. Those entering the country on "diplomatic and special purposes" will be subject to quarantine and approval from the ministries of police, health and foreign affairs, the government said in a statement on Saturday.

Vietnam also said it would suspend all inbound international flights. Vietnam's coronavirus cases rose to 94 as of late Saturday, with no deaths, the Ministry of Health said.

