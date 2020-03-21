U.S. Senate's coronavirus package would be worth more than $2 trillion - White House advisor
The coronavirus stimulus package being negotiated by the U.S. Senate would be worth more than $2 trillion, White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow said on Saturday.
"The package is coming in at about 10 percent of GDP," Kudlow told reporters. Asked if that amounted to more than $2 trillion, Kudlow said: "That's correct."
