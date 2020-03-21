Coronavirus: Mizoram imposes prohibitory orders in several

The Mizoram government on Saturday imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC in view of the coronavirus outbreak, officials said. Authorities of Aizawl, Lunglei, Lawngtlai, Kolasib, Khawzawl and Champhai districts have imposed the prohibitory orders to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus, a senior official said.

The prohibitory orders will be imposed from two months since Saturday in all districts except Aizawl where it will be valid till April 10, he said. The state government also stopped issuing Inner Line Permits (ILP) to visitors, the official said.

However, people transporting essential commodities will be allowed to enter the state, he said. Chief Minister Zoramthanga urged people not to panic and asked them to take precautionary measures to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus.

The state government had on Friday said that only half of the Group B, C and D employees should attend office and the rest can work from home. Meanwhile, some villages have cut off road connectivity with neighbouring settlements to prevent the spread of coronavirus, sources said.

Chanmari local council in Aizawl has ordered all shops and markets to down their shutters from Monday till further orders. A senior health official said no positive case of coronavirus has been detected in the state so far.

A total of 172 people have been home quarantined, he said..

