Left Menu
Development News Edition

Italy deaths jump by almost 800 from coronavirus

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 22-03-2020 02:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-03-2020 02:43 IST
Italy deaths jump by almost 800 from coronavirus
Italy on Thursday overtook China as the country worst affected by the highly contagious virus. Image Credit: ANI

Italy recorded a jump in deaths from coronavirus of almost 800 on Saturday, taking the toll in the world's hardest-hit country to almost 5,000.

Italy on Thursday overtook China as the country worst affected by the highly contagious virus. Italy's fatalities jumped by 793 to 4,825 in their largest one-day rise since the contagion emerged a month ago.

"What we all understand is that no member state can face this threat alone. The virus has no borders and the European Union is stronger when we show full solidarity," EU Commission head Ursula von der Leyen told Italy's Corriere della Sera newspaper. Reported infections in Italy rose to 53,578 from 47,021, the Civil Protection Agency said. There were 2,857 people in intensive care, up from 2,655.

Late on Friday, the EU Commission moved to formalize a deal reached by EU finance ministers on March 5 to suspend EU budget rules that limit borrowing, giving hardest-hit Italy and other governments a free hand to fight the disease. Italy's failure to reduce its huge debt of 134% of the gross domestic product would normally have drawn a rebuke from the EU executive, but von der Leyen said there were no other priorities.

"The Italian government will be able to put as much money into the economy as needed. Normal budget rules, debt rules, for example, will not be applied at this stage," she said. Brussels is expected next week to unveil a plan for using the euro zone's bailout fund, known as the European Stability Mechanism (ESM), which could unlock unlimited sovereign bond purchases by the European Central Bank.

"This work is ongoing," Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said in an interview with Reuters. TOUGHER LOCKDOWN IN LOMBARDY

Lombardy, the northern Italian region around Milan which is the worst-affected by coronavirus, remains in a critical situation, with 3,095 deaths and 25,515 cases. Lombardy's President Attilio Fontana asked businesses to close all operations excluding "essential" supply chains.

In a statement released late on Saturday, Fontana said weekly open markets must be halted as well as most offices and construction sites. People will not be allowed to practice any outdoor sport, even individually, in the region.

The lockdown measures imposed in Italy earlier this month and emulated by several other countries in Europe, are likely to trigger a recession and heavy job losses. Dombrovskis said the Commission is accelerating work on an EU-wide scheme to help the unemployed, scheduled for presentation in the fourth quarter.

The spreading coronavirus is infecting an increasing number of celebrities. Italian Serie A soccer champions Juventus said on Saturday the team's Argentinian striker Paulo Dybala has tested positive but has no symptoms, making him one of the most high-profile players to be infected so far.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

How long can coronavirus stay on surfaces? New study reveals

12 passengers tested positive for COVID-19 : Indian Railways

Pak suspends all international flights as coronavirus cases jump to 625

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Reports: Raiders to sign WR Agholor

Wide receiver Nelson Agholor is expected to sign a one-year deal with the Las Vegas Raiders, multiple media outlets reported Saturday. Financial terms were not disclosed for Agholor, who spent five NFL seasons with Philadelphia after being ...

Spain warns the "worst is yet to come" as coronavirus deaths surpass 1,300

The Spanish government said on Saturday it would do whatever was needed to combat the coronavirus pandemic and warned that the worst is yet to come after the national toll surpassed 1,300 deaths and reached close to 25,000 cases. The second...

Isles GM: Barzal offer sheet would be matched

New York Islanders general manager Lou Lamoriello recently discussed the long-term future of Mathew Barzal and the immediate status of defenseman Johnny Boychuk. Lamoriello was asked if he would match an offer sheet should one be presented ...

Number of COVID-19 positive patients in Delhi reaches 27

The number of COVID-19 positive cases in the national capital has risen to 27 till Saturday. According to the Directorate General of Health Services, the number of COVID19 positive cases in Delhi is 27. Out of the positive cases, some are c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020