Uganda says has confirmed first coronavirus case

Uganda confirmed on Sunday its first coronavirus case, the health minister said.

"The ministry would like to inform the general public that Uganda has confirmed her first case of coronavirus disease COVID-19," Ruth Jane Aceng said in comments broadcast on national television.

Aceng said the patient is a 36-year-old Ugandan male who arrived in Uganda from Dubai aboard an Ethiopian Airlines flight on Saturday morning.

