Thailand reports 188 new coronavirus cases, brings total to nearly 600

  Reuters
  • |
  Bangkok
  • |
  Updated: 22-03-2020 10:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-03-2020 10:09 IST
Thailand reported 188 new coronavirus infections on Sunday, its largest daily increase, taking the total to 599 cases, a senior health official said. The majority of the new infections are connected to a previous cluster of cases from a boxing stadium, Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a Public Health Ministry spokesman, told a news conference adding one patient had recovered.

"Most of the new cases were found in Bangkok and were among young people who continue to have social activities, which can lead to more infections," he said urging the public to stay home. There has been one death in Thailand.

