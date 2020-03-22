Left Menu
COVID-19: Indian woman from Canada discharged from Lucknow hospital after recovery

  PTI
  • Lucknow
  22-03-2020
An Indian-origin woman from Canada, who had tested positive for COVID-19 and was admitted to the King George's Medical University here, has been discharged following recovery, a hospital spokesperson said on Sunday. "The Indian-origin woman from Canada, who was the first COVID-19 case admitted in KGMU, was discharged on Saturday. She has been told to go into self-isolation for the next 14 days. At present, there are seven COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at KGMU," KGMU spokesperson Dr Sudhir Singh told PTI.

The 35-year-old Indian-origin woman from Canada had tested positive for the contagious disease on March 11. She had come to India on March 8 to meet her relatives here and complained of mild fever two days later, following which she was admitted to the isolation ward at KGMU, the official said.

The Uttar Pradesh government had on Saturday said that 10 patients out of 26 positive cases of novel coronavirus, who were undergoing treatment, have been declared recovered and discharged from hospital. In a statement issued here on Saturday, Dr Vikasendu Agrawal, Joint Director/State Surveillance Officer, Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP), said, "The total number of samples found positive is 26 (Agra-8, Ghaziabad-2, NOIDA-6, Lucknow-8, Lakhimpur-Kheri-1, Moradabad-1). Of this, as many as 10 (7- Agra, 2-Ghaziabad and 1-NOIDA) patients admitted at Safdarjung Hospital, Delhi have been declared recovered and discharged." PTI NAV RDM RDM

