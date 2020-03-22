Coronavirus: Maharashtra issues advisory for private hospitals

The Maharashtra government on Saturday issued an advisory to private hospitals asking them to postpone non-emergency services and prepare isolation wards in view of the novel coronavirus outbreak. It has also directed them to maintain a minimum stock of masks, gloves and personal protection kits.

Staff training has been emphasised in the advisory, which also adds that patients not facing any serious ailment not be admitted to hospitals. Only one relative of the admitted patient should be allowed to stay, it added.

