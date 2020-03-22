Left Menu
Development News Edition

SAARC Disaster Management Centre launches website to share info on coronavirus

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mavelikkara
  • |
  • Updated: 22-03-2020 17:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-03-2020 17:32 IST
SAARC Disaster Management Centre launches website to share info on coronavirus
SAARC Image Credit: Wikimedia

The SAARC Disaster Management Centre has launched a website for information related to the coronavirus pandemic in the region as proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the recent video conference with leaders and representatives of the member states. The website shows the number of coronavirus cases in the member states, updating the numbers regularly. It shows that at least 960 coronavirus cases have been reported in the SAARC region with maximum from Pakistan (495), followed by India (324), Sri Lanka (77), Afghanistan (24), Bangladesh (24), Maldives (13), Bhutan (2) and Nepal (1). The website says that at least 5 people have lost their lives due to COVID-19 in India, three in Pakistan, while two died in Bangladesh. "From regional plan to regional action! SAARC Disaster Management Centre launches a website for information related to COVID-19 pandemic in the SAARC region, as announced by PM Narendra Modi during the video conference with SAARC Leaders," Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted. During the video conference last Sunday, Modi had called for using existing facilities, like the SAARC Disaster Management Centre, to pool in the best practices among all the member states to combat coronavirus. "Looking ahead, we could create a common Research Platform, to coordinate research on controlling epidemic diseases within our South Asian region. The Indian Council of Medical Research can offer help coordinating such an exercise," the prime minister had said. Modi had also proposed an emergency fund with an initial offer of USD 10 million from India. Apart from Modi, Bhutanese Prime Minister Lotay Tshering, Bangladesh premier Sheikh Hasina, Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, Nepalese Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli, Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani and Special Assistant to Pakistani Prime Minister on Health Zafar Mirza, had participated in the conference. The South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) is a regional intergovernmental organisation and geopolitical union of Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, the Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. PTI ASK DSP SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

Mirzapur 2: Ali 'Guddu' Faizal puts up a challenge for showmakers

How long can coronavirus stay on surfaces? New study reveals

India in Madagascar launches 24x7 helpline amid coronavirus scare

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Ireland readying "significant" coronavirus income aid

Ireland will introduce a significant financial package next week for those who have lost their jobs due to coronavirus-related disruption and others at risk of becoming unemployed, Deputy Prime Minister Simon Coveney said on Sunday. Ireland...

Vietnam coronavirus cases rise to 106, biggest daily increase so far

Vietnams health ministry reported 12 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, the Southeast Asian countrys biggest reported daily increase so far, bringing the total number of cases there to 106.In mid-February, Vietnam said all 16 of its confirmed...

U.S. Senate leadership aims to finalize trillion-dollar coronavirus bill

Republican and Democratic leaders of the U.S. Senate were headed back to the negotiating table on Sunday as they scrambled to work out a 1 trillion-plus bill aimed at limiting the coronavirus pandemics heavy toll on the economy.The bill, Co...

Seven flights cancelled at Jammu airport in view of 'Janta Curfew'

Seven flights were cancelled at the Jammu airport on Sunday in view of the Janta Curfew, an Airport Authority of India official said. These included four GoAir flights and one each of IndiGo, Vistara and SpiceJet, the official said.A total ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020