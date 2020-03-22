Johnson tells UK: Heed advice or we impose tougher virus measures

Britain will impose tougher measures to restrict the spread of the coronavirus if people do not heed the government's advice on social distancing, Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned on Sunday. Pubs, clubs, and gyms have already closed their but social media on Sunday was awash pictures of people congregating in parks and food markets, apparently ignoring advice to stay two meters apart.

Parks in London are already closing down. "You've got to do this in line with the advice, you've got to follow the social distancing rule, keep two meters apart," Johnson said at a news conference at Downing Street.

"Otherwise.... there is going to be no doubt that we will have to bring forward further measures and we are certainly keeping that under constant review." The latest official statistics show the number of confirmed coronavirus cases rose to 5,683 on Sunday, up from 5,018 on Saturday -- suggesting they are now rising more rapidly in Britain than they did in either China or Italy at the same stage, according to a Sky News analysis.

