Cambodia reports two new coronavirus cases, bringing total to 86

Cambodia reported two new coronavirus cases on Monday, bringing the total to 86, health authorities said.

"We have not yet found evidence of community outbreaks, but there is a possibility," Cambodia's Communicable Disease Control department said in a Facebook post on Monday. (Writing by Kay Johnson; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

