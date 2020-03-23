Left Menu
Cambodia reports two new coronavirus cases, bringing total to 86

  • Updated: 23-03-2020 09:52 IST
Cambodia reported two new coronavirus cases on Monday, bringing the total to 86, health authorities said.

"We have not yet found evidence of community outbreaks, but there is a possibility," Cambodia's Communicable Disease Control department said in a Facebook post on Monday. (Writing by Kay Johnson; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

