Cambodia reports two new coronavirus cases, bringing total to 86
Cambodia reported two new coronavirus cases on Monday, bringing the total to 86, health authorities said.
"We have not yet found evidence of community outbreaks, but there is a possibility," Cambodia's Communicable Disease Control department said in a Facebook post on Monday. (Writing by Kay Johnson; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
