Britain brings in emergency measures to prop up rail network

Britain said it was taking emergency measures to help its rail network survive a 70% drop in passenger numbers as coronavirus forces people to work from home and not travel.

Britain said on Monday it was temporarily suspending rail franchise agreements and would instead pay train companies a small fee to keep operating some services.

Separately, UK-based transport companies Go-Ahead, FirstGroup and Stagecoach said that they could not forecast their profits this year as people stopped travelling on trains and buses.

