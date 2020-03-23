Left Menu
Development News Edition

Swimming-Olympic gold medallist Van der Burgh battling coronavirus

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Cape Town
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 13:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 13:06 IST
Swimming-Olympic gold medallist Van der Burgh battling coronavirus
Former Olympic swimming champion Cameron van der Burgh Image Credit: wikipedia

Former Olympic swimming champion Cameron van der Burgh has said he has been battling the new coronavirus for the last two weeks and that athletes who continue to train for the Tokyo Games are exposing themselves to "unnecessary risk". South African Van der Burgh won gold in the 100m breaststroke at the 2012 London Olympics and silver in Rio four years later before retiring in 2018.

He said that while the most severe symptoms from the virus had passed he was still exhausted by any physical activity. "I have been struggling with COVID-19 for 14 days today," he said on Twitter.

"By far the worst virus I have ever endured despite being a healthy individual with strong lungs (no smoking/sport), living a healthy lifestyle and being young (least at-risk demographic). "Although the most severe symptoms (extreme fever) have eased, I am still struggling with serious fatigue and a residual cough that I can't shake. Any physical activity like walking leaves me exhausted for hours."

More than 14,600 people have died globally since the coronavirus outbreak began. Van der Burgh, 31, said athletes who contract the virus will struggle to get back in peak condition for the Games, which are scheduled to start on July 24, though there have been growing calls for the Olympics to be postponed.

Canada became the first country to boycott the Games due to the coronavirus pandemic and Australia on Monday told its athletes to prepare for the Olympics to be postponed to 2021. "The loss in body conditioning has been immense and I can only feel for the athletes that contract COVID-19 as they will suffer a great loss of current conditioning through the last training cycle. Infection closer to competition being the worst," he said.

"Athletes will continue to train as there is no clarification regarding the summer Games and thus are exposing themselves to unnecessary risk -- and those that do contract will try rush back to training most likely enhancing/extending the damage/recovery time." (Editing by Peter Rutherford )

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Study sheds light on how to age slowly

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Poland may impose more curbs on citizens amid fears of jump in coronavirus cases

Poland may impose further constraints on citizens to prevent the spread of coronavirus given the likelihood of a sharp increase in the number of infections this week, senior government officials said on Monday.Authorities have already shut ...

More than 1 bn people worldwide told to stay home over virus

More than one billion people have been asked to stay home in more than 50 countries and territories around the world as governments battle the coronavirus pandemic sweeping the globe, according to an AFP tally on MondaySome countries such a...

Coronavirus: Sex workers in Alipurduar say they won't work for

Over 100 sex workers in West Bengals Alipurduar district will not be working for the next two weeks in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, they said on Monday. People from several places, including neighbouring districts, visit the red li...

Fiat Chrysler CEO says group to produce face masks in Asia- union representative

Fiat Chrysler Chief Executive Mike Manley told employees that the carmaker would help with the production of masks during the coronavirus emergency, a union representative said on Monday. Manley said one of the groups plants in Asia would b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020